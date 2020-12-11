Barcelona could go back to Ajax to bolster their defence again as Eric Garcia transfer looks unlikely

Barcelona’s lack of finances means they are always going to struggle in the transfer market, so it makes sense to go to a friendly club who might be prepared to cut them a little slack.

Sergino Dest was the latest player to make the move between Ajax and Barcelona in the summer and he certainly looks promising, so a report from Sport has indicated that Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez has emerged as a serious target.

There’s no doubt that Koeman would prefer to sign Eric Garcia from Man City, but that one may need to wait until his contract expires in the summer as City are demanding a big fee.

It’s suggested that they like Martinez because he’s a young player who’s already proven himself in the Champions League, while his ability to cover at left back and in midfield as well as playing centre-back is seen as a big plus too.

The added bonus would come if Ajax would allow Barca to take him on loan with an option to buy in the summer, but it’s not clear if the Dutch side would be happy with that just now.

Barca have a lot of injuries in defence just now so they need to sign someone, but with such limited finances it means they will need to take a chance on someone like Martinez who isn’t proven in one of the big leagues.