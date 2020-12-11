Given how poorly Barcelona are performing at present, both on and off the pitch, it’s little surprise that those connected with the Catalan outfit are looking for any crumb of comfort for a little positivity.

The presidential elections are just around the corner, and on January 24 next year, all of Barcelona’s eligible members go to the polls to vote in their preferred candidate.

Given the economical impact of the coronavirus pandemic, on top of the mismanagement of Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board, more of which will surely be uncovered in the future, it’s not an exaggeration to say that this is the most important election in decades.

One of the biggest decisions any new president will have to make quickly is which manager to choose for the first team.

Lluis Fernandez, one of the candidates for the presidency, doesn’t believe that Barca need to look outside of the club for a replacement for Ronald Koeman, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet notes Fernandez’s choice of Barca B coach, Garcia Pimienta, labelling him as the next Pep Guardiola.

“Garcia Pimienta will be our Guardiola,” Fernandez told Radio Kanal Barcelona, cited by the Daily Mail.

“When Ernesto Valverde was dismissed, we should have bet on Garcia Pimienta, and now we should do the same if Ronald Koeman is removed.”

Whether such a statement will win or lose him votes will only be known towards the end of next month.