Of all of the teams towards the top of the Premier League, Chelsea seem well placed at the moment to make a real push in the early part of the new year.

The depth of Frank Lampard’s squad is markedly better than those of his nearest rivals, and unless the Blues are hit with a succession of injuries, they have to remain as one of the favourites to win the English top-flight title this season.

Roman Abramovich backed his young manager, and former midfielder, to the hilt during the summer with some high profile acquisitions.

With the January transfer window to open in under three weeks, it appears that the oligarch may need to dip into his pockets again.

That’s because Bayern Munich’s David Alaba is available and, according to Bild via the Daily Mirror, is eyeing Chelsea as one of four potential future employers.

However, if they want to secure him, they’ll need to make him the highest paid player at the club.

According to Bild via the Daily Mirror, Alaba is asking for £350,000 per week, which is £40,000 per week more than record signing Kai Havertz.