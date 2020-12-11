Menu

Premier League confirm November player of the month – with star snapped posing with award

Manchester United FC
Posted by

In a surprise to absolutely nobody, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named player of the month, as the Premier League have revealed.

Fernandes has arguably been the player of the season so far, following on from the stellar second-half to the campaign he enjoyed with the Red Devils last term.

The Portugal international essentially dragged United into the top four singlehandedly last time around, and looks intent on doing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the same favour this year.

MORE: Opinion: Man United should take a leaf out of ‘noisy neighbours’ Man City’s book

After scoring four goals and providing an assist in a relatively successful month for Manchester United, Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month.

More Stories / Latest News
“I did not hesitate” – Real Madrid academy product reveals it was easy to sign for arch-rivals Atletico
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool set for disappointment with PSG confident of completing double-deal
Everton fan uses Van Dijk/Pickford’s knee-mangling collision to troll his brother at Christmas

As reported by the Premier League on their website last week, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg were also up for the award.

Better luck next time, lads, although you get the feeling Bruno will be in the running again in December!

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.