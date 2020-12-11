Premier League confirm November player of the month – with star snapped posing with award

In a surprise to absolutely nobody, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been named player of the month, as the Premier League have revealed.

Fernandes has arguably been the player of the season so far, following on from the stellar second-half to the campaign he enjoyed with the Red Devils last term.

The Portugal international essentially dragged United into the top four singlehandedly last time around, and looks intent on doing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the same favour this year.

After scoring four goals and providing an assist in a relatively successful month for Manchester United, Fernandes has been named Premier League player of the month.

#MUFC Player of the Month ??#MUFC Goal of the Month ??#PL Player of the Month ??@B_Fernandes8 was on one in November ? — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2020

As reported by the Premier League on their website last week, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojberg were also up for the award.

Better luck next time, lads, although you get the feeling Bruno will be in the running again in December!