Football is a combative sport, both on and off the pitch – arguments are common practice. However, two people that we didn’t expect to see butting heads are Sky Sports pundit and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher and agent Kia Joorabchian.

Carragher is never one to shy away from giving his opinion. It’s what he’s paid to do at the end of the day. However, he might have thought he’d picked on the wrong guy after, as he writes in his Telegraph column, Kia Joorabchian hit back at the former England international’s comments on Willian to Arsenal

Carragher, though, was born for this kind of confrontation. He’s struck back once again at Joorabchian, and this time it might be a fatal blow in the argument. He’s wrote in his Telegraph column:

“Then I see purchases such as Cedric Soares last January and Willian in the summer and the contrast is striking. Willian was a tremendous player at Chelsea, but handing a lavish contract to a 32-year-old sends a contradictory message when a club is focused on building for the future.”

“Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, had a pop at me for querying the logic of that transfer. Fair enough. He is entitled to defend himself. But as an outsider, it is my opinion the deals for Willian, Cedric and David Luiz have benefited his clients more than Arsenal Football Club.”

Who can deny that what he writes is true, either? We’re certain Joorabchian would, but he’s managed to broker a good move with good contracts for three players who were not actually well-positioned to help Arsenal.

You could argue that those at the Emirates are equally to blame for being fooled by what agents nowadays do best, their naivety has cost them both financially and from a footballing standpoint, but while agents like Joorabchian remain free to act against clubs’ best interests, this argument will roll on.