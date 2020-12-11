Menu

Chelsea star takes significant preparational step ahead of calling time on football playing career

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has begun his coaching badges alongside two Brazilian compatriots, according to local publication Globo Esporte

Silva has been a revelation for Chelsea this term, and with Virgil Van Dijk currently out injured, is probably the best defender in the Premier League.

However, though still seemingly at the top of his game, Silva is now 36-years-old. You wonder just how much longer he could feasibly have at this level.

The former AC Milan and PSG man appears to already be preparing for life after football, at least in a playing capacity, as Globo Esporte report he has started to take his UEFA B license, virtually for now.

The report notes that he’s joined by former Chelsea left-back Filipe Luis and former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho in doing so.

Silva appears to have all the makings of a potentially brilliant coach when he does eventually hang up his boots. You wonder if, such is the fluidity of his working relationship with Frank Lampard, he could stick around at Stamford Bridge.

