Inter Milan misfit has Premier League admirers – but wages look set to prolong his nightmare

Christian Eriksen’s Inter Milan nightmare looks as though it’s set to continue, with the former Tottenham midfielder unlikely to secure a Premier League return.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who report that for reasons relating to both salary and Italian tax regulations, paying Eriksen’s wages is looking like a tough ask for any potential suitor.

The report notes that the midfielder, who enjoyed so much success with Spurs, has admirers in the Premier League, but it looks near impossible for anyone to pull off the deal at this point in time.

Eriksen left Spurs for Inter in hope of furthering his career, but he is a complete misfit under Antonio Conte’s stewardship, only being used as a substitute with minutes left on the clock in three of Inter’s last four games.

Conte is a stubborn tactician. If you don’t fit into his mould, there’s no room for you, which appears to have been Eriksen’s downfall at the San Siro. What a sorry state of affairs it is – and a criminal waste of talent.