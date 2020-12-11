Menu

Everton fan uses Van Dijk/Pickford’s knee-mangling collision to troll his brother at Christmas

Though an Everton fan celebrating an injury to a Liverpool player is hardly ground-breaking stuff, getting a picture of it happening printed onto a notepad for a Christmas present definitely is.

While football rivalries are something that ought to be upheld and encouraged, with that added edge making the game all the more entertaining, sometimes they go a little too far.

Printing a potentially season-ending injury happening during the Merseyside Derby onto a notepad for a Christmas  gift to a family member could, to some, be considered going too far.

Though, that’s the lengths that one Everton fan has gone to spread the Christmas joy to his brother, who judging by the picture he’s used, is presumably a Liverpool supporter.

To some it’ll be funny, to some it’ll be strange, but either way it’s gone viral on Twitter.

The writers over at Empire of the Kop, understandably, are not impressed, branding it “odd behaviour.”

Unsportsmanlike as it may be to celebrate an injury, let alone a serious one, to any player, those with a sense of humour will understand there’s no genuine ill intentions by pulling such a prank on your brother.

Though, we wouldn’t expect any Liverpool fans to see it that way.

