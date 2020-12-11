Former Arsenal and Celtic striker placed on anti-domestic abuse programme and given restraining order over abusive messages to ex

There are some footballers who just always seem to be in some kind of trouble with the law, and that appears to be the case for former Celtic and Arsenal striker Anthony Stokes.

The Daily Mail have confirmed that he’s been banned from contacting his ex for at least four years and will also be placed on a course designed to prevent domestic abuse.

It’s suggested that this has come around after he bombarded his ex girlfriend with foul and abusive phone messages, but his court case had been delayed due to covid-19 issues so it’s only being dealt with now.

It appears that the recommendations have been made for him to face a restraining order and go on this course, but that still needs to be approved by the sheriff after reports are gathered so it’s possible that he could face further punishment.

Stokes has had a good career since breaking through at Arsenal and his best years were spent in Scotland with Celtic and Hibs, although it’s faltered in recent years after a move to Livingston was cancelled due to concerns over their plastic pitch.

It’s not clear if he’ll be able to make a playing comeback after being without a club for a while and also with the court case, but it’s clear that he has bigger issues to deal with first.