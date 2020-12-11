When you’re one of the best to have ever played the game of football, it’s obvious that you want those around you to match up.

For Leo Messi, that means being at the pinnacle week in and week out which is something, according to former Barca assistant manager, Juan Carlos Unzue, many players and staff at the club can’t cope with.

“What has kept Messi going has been his ambition and this brings a high level of stress,” he said to MARCA, cited by Football Espana.

“He demands himself to continue being the best and therefore, Messi demands the maximum from everyone, be they team-mates, the physiotherapist or the coach.

“This produces a lot of stress and many cannot cope with the stress.”

The Argentinian continues to drag his team-mates up to his level, and even in this most atypical of seasons for the club, he is still head and shoulders above those around him.

Messi finished the 2020/2021 Champions League group stage as the player with most shots (28), most successful dribbles (23), and most key passes (16) despite missing 2 games. pic.twitter.com/xsQYjYDH1D — adil (@Barca19stats) December 10, 2020

More Stories / Latest News ‘The worst in decades’ – Former Arsenal star can’t believe how far the Gunners have fallen Real Madrid edge closer to securing first summer signing after contract talks development Dalot has only a few weeks to convince AC Milan to make his move to Serie A permanent

With the presidential elections just over a month away but Messi’s contract up in the summer, he’s free to talk to other clubs from three week’s time.

Barca are surely therefore going to have to show him that they’re willing to sign those players who he believes will give the Catalans the biggest chance of Champions League glory again before he retires.