“I called Arsene a w*nker” Niklas Bendtner reveals bold tactic he used in a bid to force Arsenal exit

There’s nothing quite like the fury of a player who wants a big transfer but the club won’t let them go.

Usually we just see them refusing to turn up for training followed by a succession of moaning social media posts or something similar, but it appears that Niklas Bendtner took the nuclear option when he wanted to leave Arsenal.

Four Four Two posted part of an interview with him which will feature in their January release next year, and the level of disrespect he showed to Arsenal Wenger is unreal.

They confirm that he had an offer to leave the Gunners in 2013 to complete a move to Crystal Palace, but Arsenal failed to find a replacement so he had to stay for another year.

The Danish striker wasn’t in the team at this point so he was really just looking to leave to play regular football, but this response ensured that he had no way back at Arsenal:

“Wenger phoned and said, ‘Sorry, you can’t go.’ That felt like a massive blow to me, as I’d been waiting all week to leave. I called Arsene a w***er and an a***hole so he would have to sell me, but it didn’t work.”

On a potentially unrelated note he didn’t really get many chances in the Arsenal team in the season that followed this, so it did work eventually as he forced a permanent exit to Wolfsburg at the end of the season.