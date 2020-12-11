He’s been at the very top of the game for the last 15 years, and the reason Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy the ravages of time is quite simple.

The stories of his professionalism are legendary, and former Man United college, Dimitar Berbatov, has added to them with his own memories of just how dedicated the Portuguese striker was during his time at Old Trafford.

“I’ve been a lucky guy to share a season [with Ronaldo],” he said to Diario AS, cited by Football Espana.

“Training with him was like a war because I didn’t think about anything other than winning everything, including the little games we played. Cristiano was a good kid who increased the competitive atmosphere of the team.

“At the Christmas parties we organised the players had a great time, but he was always very professional. I never saw him even take a drink. He took extreme care of himself.

“You’d come to training and he’d already be in the gym. Then, he’d stay for extra work after training to work on his finishing, before going swimming and then returning the gym.

“He was determined to be the best.”

Since leaving the Red Devils in 2009, Ronaldo went on to even greater success at Real Madrid, slightly less so at Juventus.

Though as he showed against Barcelona just this past week, he is still the man for the big occasion, and still as fit as players half his age.

A few years ago Ronaldo expressed a preference that he wanted to play on until he was 40.

There may have been some that would’ve scoffed at such an idea, but unless serious injury stops him, that looks very achievable now.