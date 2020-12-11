Antonio Conte may well have expected better from his expensively assembled Inter Milan side.

Although they’ve done well enough in Serie A, where they sit second in the table and only have local rivals AC Milan above them, their Champions League campaign was an absolute disaster.

Finishing bottom of the group means that they don’t even have the luxury of a Europa League place to fall back on.

Despite playing with an attacking 3-5-2 system against Shakhtar Donetsk in the final game, a match that, had they won, it would’ve likely seen them qualify for the Champions League Round of 16, the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez were unable to break down the Ukrainians in a 0-0 draw that saw both teams tumble out of the competition.

At least Shakhtar have the comfort of the Europa League.

With no extra funds coming in from their European escapades, Inter have been forced to confront the fact that they’ll have to sell players in January.

To that end, Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Forza Italian Football note that all three of Radja Nainggolan, Christian Eriksen and Matias Vecino, will be made available for sale.

Conte needs a defensive midfielder to give his squad some fresh impetus, and the futures of the three players mentioned are certainly not at the San Siro.