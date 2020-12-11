Julian Nagelsmann hopes to draw Real Madrid in the Champions League for the weirdest reason

Cup draws are an interesting thing for a manager because there’s two ways of making yourself in a competition.

You can either pick your way through some favourable draws and suddenly find yourself in the latter stages with a chance of doing the unthinkable, or you can wish for the biggest possible draw in the hope of taking a major scalp.

RB Leipzig could end up facing Real Madrid in the Champions League as they go into the draw on opposite sides, so it makes sense that Julian Nagelsmann would hope for that.

He’s regarded as one of the brightest managers in Europe and he could even be a contender for the Real Madrid job in the future, but he needs to keep Leipzig competitive in Europe and a huge result would help to enhance his reputation even more.

A report from AS has confirmed that the German coach does actually dream of facing Real in the competition, but it’s for the weirdest reason.

It’s suggested that he’s a big fan of the club’s anthem and he reckons he could have a good go at reciting it even though his Spanish isn’t perfect, so it’s hard to decide what to really make of that.

It’s completely possible that he’s tried to be funny and ended up talking himself into a corner, but let’s hope the mics are near him if the tie does happen so we can see how that recital goes.