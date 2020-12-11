Despite the fact that Ronald Koeman could be out of a job in little over a month, the Dutchman is pressing ahead with identifying January transfer targets for Barcelona.

The Catalans have had their worst start to the season since 1971 and are marooned down in ninth position in La Liga, 12 points behind current leaders Atletico Madrid.

No team in Spanish football history has managed to come back and win the league title after being so far behind, and so to that end, bringing in new faces in the hope of domestic success is arguably a waste of time.

Not to mention that a new president – elected on January 24 – may want to bring in a new manager who in turn will have his own ideas about the players he believes will fit Barcelona’s style.

More Stories / Latest News “The main one I’ve always watched is Kanté” – Chelsea target reveals he watches and studies Blues star Tottenham prepared to let star leave in January as Jose Mourinho looks to cement Premier League top spot ‘He demands the highest standards’ – Ex-Man United star says Roy Keane deserves another crack at management

In any event, according to Mundo Deportivo, Koeman is still desperate to sign Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum, a player who has worked under him at national team level, but has acknowledged that a deal may be almost impossible for a variety of factors.

Barca would surely be better served by doing as well as they can this season with what they have, then regrouping in the summer with a renewed focus.