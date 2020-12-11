“I did not hesitate” – Real Madrid academy product reveals it was easy to sign for arch-rivals Atletico

Atletico Madrid midfielder-cum-striker Marcos Llorente has revealed just how easy a decision it was to depart arch rivals Real Madrid for the Wanda Metropolitano.

Llorente has been in fine form for Atletico and really looks to be finding his feet under Diego Simeone’s stewardship. His prevalence this term has only increased from the last, with the 25-year-old already matching his last season goal tally after making just 15 appearances.

Moving from Real Madrid to Atletico Madrid is a decision that can often risk your reputation in the Spanish capital, but Llorente has revealed it was an easy one for him to make, even having spent 11 years on Los Blancos’ books.

During an interview with Marca, he revealed:

“I was very clear that I had to leave. When Atleti’s offer arrived, I did not hesitate. Now Things are going very, very well for me. I’m very happy about it. When a player has minutes, he grows up, he becomes a better player, and that’s what is happening to me now.”

There’s no doubt that Llorente spent most of his early career dreaming about making it at the Santiago Bernabeu, but we’re talking about a club who has historically made serious investment in the transfer market, often at the expense of their own academy products.

Llorente needed to move away from Real Madrid in order to further his career, and Atletico looks like the perfect solution. The way things are going, he may well dethrone his former employers in Spain this term, too!