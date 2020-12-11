Neymar asking price set as Barcelona target enters final 18 months of PSG contract

PSG will not sanction the sale of Neymar for any less than €100M, according to reports.

Neymar is considered one of the best players on the planet and showed why against Istanbul Basaksehir midweek.

The Brazil international scored a hat-trick and won a penalty during the French champions’ demolition of the Turkish side, firing PSG to top of their group, which included esteemed opposition in Manchester United and RB Leipzig.

Neymar is PSG’s prize asset, which is quite the statement considering they have Kylian Mbappe on their books. It’s no surprise that L’Equipe (via Sport) detail just how reluctant Nasser Al-Khelaifi is to lose him.

The report claims that, even if PSG are unable to extend Neymar’s contract, which will have just one year left to run come the summer transfer window, they will not sell him for less than €100M.

As reported by the Express, Barcelona have been linked with re-signing Neymar. They now know what they’ll have to pay if they want to sign him – unless they’re prepared to wait 18 months.

While the prospect of losing a player of Neymar’s calibre on a free is not something the Parisians would wish to entertain, having a player as talented and marketable as he is, and enjoying what could be the final years of his prime, could be worth it.