A sickening clash of heads between Raul Jimenez and Arsenal’s David Luiz saw the Wolverhampton Wanderers striker transferred to hospital and eventually operated on for a fractured skull.

Whilst his future in the game is unclear at this stage, the player has been released from hospital and is on the road to recovery.

On Thursday, he took the time to go to Wolves’ training ground and visit his team-mates, and suffice to say, they were all delighted to see him.