Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool set for disappointment with PSG confident of completing double-deal

PSG are reportedly confident of extending the contracts of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, in what would be a major coup for the French giants.

Despite domestic success and the possession of two of the best players on the planet, the football world could be accused of not taking PSG seriously in recent years.

That’s likely as a result of their shortfalls in the Champions League, a loss in the final of this year’s competition was testament to that, even if they did well to get there.

Though they have both Mbappe and Neymar on their books, the general consensus is that they will eventually move on to bigger and better things – but, will they?

According to L’Equipe (via Sport), PSG are ‘confident’ of extending the contracts of both players, which would send a real message to the rest of the football world.

The Express believe that would disappoint Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as Liverpool, who have been linked with the acquisition of Mbappe.

Whether PSG will be successful in getting them to sign along the dotted line remains to be seen, but it would be one of the most significant moments on their history – perhaps more so than when they signed them.