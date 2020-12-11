Real Madrid edge closer to securing first summer signing after contract talks development

There was a sense of inevitability that David Alaba would be moving on from Bayern Munich in the summer, but that now seems to be confirmed.

A report from Marca has confirmed that talks between Alaba and Bayern have completely broken down, while his self-imposed deadline to agree a new deal has passed so he now looks set to move on.

They do indicate that Chelsea and PSG have shown an interest in the player so they may make an offer in January, but everything is pointing to a move to Spain with Real Madrid just now.

It’s believed that the player wants the move to Real to happen and they are also keen which would make sense when you see that Marcelo is clearly past his peak, while injuries and a lack of pace are seriously starting to hamper his game.

Interestingly they do suggest that some clubs may have been making offers to Alaba’s agent already which isn’t really allowed, but Real will hold out until the start of January as they look to maintain positive relations with Bayern and stick to a non-aggression agreement in place between Europe’s elite sides.

It does sound like PSG will offer him more money but Real Madrid are the bigger draw for the Austrian star at this point, so it will purely come down to Real finding a way to meet his salary demands of at least €10m a year.