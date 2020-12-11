The opening of the January transfer window is only three weeks away, and Man United are one of many clubs that really need to be looking to invest in some new signings.

Despite a poor start, particularly at Old Trafford, the Red Devils still find themselves in sixth position and only five points behind the leaders.

The main area where they are still consistently having problems is in the centre of defence, and if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t iron out the issues there, the second half of the season could be in marked contrast to the same period last season when Bruno Fernandes was secured and United improved immeasurably.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Real Madrid star, Raphael Varane, is a player that’s interesting United, and with it believed that his partner at the back, Sergio Ramos, is about to be offered a new deal, Los Blancos might be persuaded to let the Frenchman leave.

Though he has looked unsteady without Ramos alongside him at times, there’s no doubt he’s an upgrade on what United currently have in situ.

If Real don’t price him out of the market, the Red Devils have to be interested.