There’s no denying that Jose Mourinho has hit a sweet spot at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

At present, the north Londoners are showing all of the hallmarks of a typically successful Mourinho side.

Solid at the back, devastating on the counter attack, and hard-working in midfield, the Portuguese has all of his players dancing to his tune.

Except one.

For virtually all of this season, both in the Premier League and in Europe, Dele Alli has been conspicuous by his absence.

It’s clear to all now that he has no place in the first-team starting XI, and perhaps in the squad more generally, whilst the Special One is in charge.

To that end, the Daily Mail are reporting that Paris Saint-Germain are planning to swoop for the England international once the transfer window opens in January.

With one eye on the European Championship next summer, it’s expected that Alli will accede to a loan deal to the French giants as playing regularly again is the only way to force himself into Gareth Southgate’s thoughts.