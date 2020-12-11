Transfer update on Chelsea star as Euro giants make a decision ahead of the January window

The January window has never been a great time for teams to make major signings, while the lack of finances in football just now does suggest that the window could be quieter than usual.

The future of Callum Hudson-Odoi was uncertain in the summer as he found himself out of the team, but he’s clearly a popular player with the fans so it would’ve been a bold move to let him go.

Bayern Munich were touted as the most likely destination for the winger and they do still hope to sign him at some point, but it’s been confirmed that nothing will be happening in January:

Bayern Munich pause Hudson-Odoi chase but Chelsea have other players they want out in January. Declan Rice remains the primary target for the club: https://t.co/udSFksLne2 #CFC #FCB — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) December 11, 2020

He still finds himself in and out of the side so he’s mainly played in the Champions League, while his five Premier League appearances has only seem him play 168 minutes so he’s still seen as a fringe player at best.

It’s strange one for Chelsea because he’s impressive when he gets on the field and the fans always appreciate it when a star player comes through the youth system, but Bayern may fancy their chances of a transfer in the summer if the situation doesn’t change.