Video: Klich puts Leeds 1-0 up over West Ham as Fabianski goes from zero to hero and all the way back again

Obviously the rules are the rules so it doesn’t matter if a keeper is inches or yards off his line, the penalty is going to get retaken.

Fabianski had an early nightmare for West Ham as he fouled Patrick Bamford to concede a penalty, but he immediately became the hero again as he saved the spot kick and all was forgiven…. until VAR stepped in.

You can see that the Polish keeper has slightly strayed from his line so the ref has to order a retake, and Klich doesn’t make a mistake the second time round:

