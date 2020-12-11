Menu

Video: Klich puts Leeds 1-0 up over West Ham as Fabianski goes from zero to hero and all the way back again

Leeds United FC West Ham FC
Obviously the rules are the rules so it doesn’t matter if a keeper is inches or yards off his line, the penalty is going to get retaken.

Fabianski had an early nightmare for West Ham as he fouled Patrick Bamford to concede a penalty, but he immediately became the hero again as he saved the spot kick and all was forgiven…. until VAR stepped in.

You can see that the Polish keeper has slightly strayed from his line so the ref has to order a retake, and Klich doesn’t make a mistake the second time round:

Pictures from RMC Sport

1 Comment

  1. ROY GIBBENS says:
    December 11, 2020 at 9:56 pm

    No problem with the first penalty. At the retake at least 2 Leeds players are inside the penalty area one by at least 2 mitres. What is the point of VAR

