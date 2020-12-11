Pep Guardiola clearly wasn’t in the mood to conduct his pre-match press conference ahead of the Manchester derby.

The Man City boss tended to answer most questions with a single word answer, or as few words as possible.

Despite this apparent bad mood, which may have been caused by Eric Garcia’s injury – which will keep him out for two to three weeks – he professed to having ‘no complaints’ as the Citizens get ready to go into battle against an under fire Man United side.

Guardiola also noted that Ilkay Gundogan had trained well, whilst Sergio Aguero wasn’t available this weekend.