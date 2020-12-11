Video: Real Madrid injury returnee won them the game vs Borussia Monchengladbach – and this is how

Real Madrid completed a huge turnaround to win Champions League group B – and, in no small part, they have Sergio Ramos to thank for that.

Ramos suffered an injury while on international duty for Spain, which ruled him out of a longer period of action than Zinedine Zidane would have hoped for.

Upon his return, Los Blancos’ Champions League hopes were hanging in the balance, with a victory over Borussia Monchengladbach midweek a must.

Thankfully, Real Madrid breezed past Gladbach by producing what was by some distance their best performance in the Champions League this season.

When you see just how vocal and influential Ramos was on the field of play against the Bundesliga outfit, it’s easy to see why his return resulted in victory.

Ramos is one of those completely bullet-proof players which are tailormade for games of this magnitude. Zidane will be counting his lucky stars that he had him back for it.