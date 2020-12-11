Menu

Video: West Ham could end the night in 5th place as Ogbonna gives them a late lead away to Leeds

It’s easy to think of West Ham as a team fighting against relegation due to the general disrespect hat David Moyes gets, but he’s actually got them on the verge of the Champions League places this season.

They did have a mixed start but three wins in a row saw them shoot up the table, while they’ll end the night in 5th place if they manage to hold on to this lead just given to them by Angelo Ogbonna:

It’s an outstanding delivery from Aaron Cresswell with plenty of pace but Ogbonna adds even more as the thunders it into the top corner leaving the keeper with no chance.

