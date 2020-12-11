Menu

What was really said during incredible PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir racism storm

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

It was a scene that brought shame upon UEFA and was responsible for both Paris Saint-Germain players and their Istanbul Basaksehir counterparts walking off of the pitch in disgust.

During the Champions League tie this week, the fourth official was accused of racism by the Turkish side.

With so much focus on kicking out racism at present, it beggars belief that an official would allow themselves to be involved in the same.

However, as Romanian journalist, Emanuel Rosu, noted on his official Twitter account, there seemed to be some confusion in his use of language.

The fall-out from the incident saw the game abandoned on the night but played the next day with an entirely different group of officials.

More Stories / Latest News
Inter Milan misfit has Premier League admirers – but wages look set to prolong his nightmare
Premier League confirm November player of the month – with star snapped posing with award
“I did not hesitate” – Real Madrid academy product reveals it was easy to sign for arch-rivals Atletico

It’s a very delicate ongoing situation, as UEFA look to make some sense of the incident and the furore that erupted thereafter.

There every move will surely being watched with interest, and with Rosu setting out (below) exactly what was said, their conclusions could be game-changing.

More Stories Demba Ba Kylian Mbappe Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.