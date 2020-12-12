Arsenal target Dominik Szoboszlai makes transfer decision with announcement expected before Christmas

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has reportedly agreed to join RB Leipzig with the Hungarian set to snub Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Szoboszlai, 20, joined RB Salzburg in 2018 after he made the switch from FC Liefering in a transfer which cost the Austrian champions just £450,000, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at RB Salzburg, the attacking midfielder has gone on to emerge as one of Europe’s most exciting talents.

After featuring in 80 matches in all competitions for RB Salzburg, the 20-year-old has been directly involved in a hugely impressive 58 goals.

The Hungarian midfielder’s exciting breakthrough has seen him become a transfer target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Premier League giants, Arsenal.

Alongside Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, Real Madrid and current Champions League holders Bayern Munich are also reportedly keen to sign the RB Salzburg youngster.

However, the European trio are all set to miss out on the talented attacker after Sky Germany (via Metro) reported that the 20-year-old sensation has agreed to team-up with Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig.

It is understood that RB Leipzig are set to pay Szoboszlai’s £23m minimum release clause after his club’s sporting director, Christoph Freund was in Leipzig earlier this week finalising the deal.

Sky Germany claim that the proposed transfer will be officially announced in time for Christmas with the midfielder expected to join the Bundesliga in due course.