Menu

Aston Villa midfielder signs new contract until 2025

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa’s John McGinn has committed his long term future to his Midlands side after the club confirmed their Scottish midfielder has signed a new contract until 2025.

READ MORE: Dimitar Berbatov gives ominous prediction for Saturday’s Manchester Derby

McGinn, 26, first joined Aston Villa in 2018 after making the switch from Scottish side Hibernian FC in a deal which cost the Villains just £2.79m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining up with Dean Smith’s side two-years ago, McGinn has gone on to become one of his manager’s most trusted first-team players after featuring in 83 matches, in all competitions.

McGinn, who primarily operates as a central midfielder, also boasts a highly respectable goal contribution record after being directly involved in 27 goals.

In light of his side’s hugely impressive start to the new 2020-21 campaign, McGinn’s employers have been keen to tie down the services of one of their most important players.

The news that Aston Villa’s 26-year-old midfielder has signed a new contract until 2025 was confirmed on the club’s official website, AVFC.

The club’s official statement read: “Aston Villa is pleased to announce that John McGinn has signed a contract extension until 2025.”

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona bank €2m transfer bonus from easily achievable add-on including in star’s summer sale
Impressed Mikel Arteta hails ‘hunger’ and ‘ability’ of Arsenal ace with possible start vs Burnley looming
Dimitar Berbatov gives ominous prediction for Saturday’s Manchester Derby


In light of the good news, McGinn is set to feature for his side when they face-off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a hotly anticipated Midlands Derby on Saturday afternoon.

More Stories John McGinn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.