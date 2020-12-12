With the news that Nelson Semedo is starting in Wolves’ Premier League clash against Midlands rivals Aston Villa this afternoon, Barcelona are set to bank a transfer bonus barring a pre-match training injury.

Barcelona stated that they sold Semedo to the Wanderers for an initial fee of €30m, with the deal also including a further €10m in potential add-ons.

At the time, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported that €2m of that would be paid out once the Portugal international made 10 appearances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Mundo Deportivo report that the rest of €8m in potential add-ons is based on whether Wolves secure qualification for the Europa League – with this seemingly a one-off payment that will be owed if that’s notched in any of seasons he’s with Wolves – it’s not stated that it relates solely to this season.

Semedo has started all nine of his Premier League outings for the Wanderers to date, playing the entire 90 minutes on all but his first two appearances.

This is certainly some smart negotiating from Barcelona, €2m for just 10 appearances is a very achievable target which has been met just three months in.

This will serve as a nice little booster to the cash-strapped Catalan outfit.

Wolves currently sit 10th in the Premier League, it’s been a mixed campaign so it’s way too early to determine whether or not they’ll secure Europa League qualification.

They finished 7th last term, but missed out on the competition due to Arsenal winning the FA Cup, Barcelona could lose €8m if something unlucky like that occurs this time around.