Barcelona consider January move for Arsenal defensive misfit

La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly included Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi in their January transfer shortlist.

Mustafi, 28, joined Arsenal from Valencia in 2016 in a deal which cost the Gunners £36.9m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining Arsenal under former manager Arsene Wenger, Mustafi has featured in 149 matches in all competitions during a four-year spell which has seen the German lift three trophies.

However, according to a recent written report from Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Witness), Arsenal’s 28-year-old centre-back could be set for a January departure from the Emirates.

Given the recent struggles of the once unstoppable Barcelona, it has been reported that the Spanish giants are looking at defensive reinforcements with Ajax’s Lisandro Martínez, Mustafi and AS Roma’s Federico Fazio all shortlisted.

Barcelona currently sit ninth in La Liga table after 10 games and even more worryingly remain 12-points off leaders Atletico Madrid and six from arch-rivals Real Madrid, who sit in fourth place.

Despite Barcelona’s eagerness to add defensive options to their ranks, Mundo Deportivo claim that Manchester City’s Eric Garcia remains Ronald Koeman’s number-one transfer target.

However, it has also been acknowledged by the Spanish outlet that it will be difficult for the Catalonian giants to prize City’s highly-rated centre-back away from the Etihad next month.