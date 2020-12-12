Former Manchester United defender, and now successful Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, knows a thing or two about how to win the Premier League title.

In the most successful era that the club ever had, the right-back was an integral part of the Red Devils’ consistently upward trajectory.

Now on the outside looking in, so to speak, Neville has identified one particular team from London who could give Man City and Liverpool a run for their money this season.

“I think Chelsea have got more of a chance to win the league than Spurs because they have got N’Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, and players who could navigate them to it,” he said on Sky Sports, cited by the Daily Star.

“The club always wins trophies under Roman Abramovich, there is something there.

“They have got good, talented players and they also do the ugly side of the game as well, so they are a real threat.”

If Frank Lampard’s men are going to make a fight of it, then they need to remain fairly clear of injuries to key players.

Christian Pulisic wasn’t even on the bench for Chelsea’s game against Everton on Saturday night, and injury seemed to be the most obvious explanation without an official statement.

Liverpool’s squad has been decimated by injuries throughout the season of course, so if they’re able to get any of their players back before season’s end, and they’re still up at the top challenging, there’s no reason why they can’t retain the title.