Only a handful of players have been lucky enough to play alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arthur Melo lined up with the Argentinian at Barcelona and is now in the same Juventus team as the Portuguese.

Therefore, he’s well placed to comment on the differences between the pair.

To the surprise of nobody, both are ultra competitive, but it appears that the Portuguese is a little more approachable in the dressing room.

“They’re champions above all else,” Arthur told Diario AS, cited by Football Espana.

“In this, Messi and Ronaldo are identical. Concentrated from start to finish, always.

“If they score three goals, they immediately think of the fourth. They never disconnect. It’s impressive and at the same time motivating, because they push you to do your best.

“Compared to Messi, Ronaldo talks more and is more accessible. He never backs down if there is a teammate in need, and he inspires fierce determination.

“He trains like an animal, he doesn’t know what a break is, and he always encourages you to do your best. He also tells me what to eat. He leaves nothing to chance.”

Arthur swapped the Camp Nou for Juventus Stadium, with Miralem Pjanic going in the opposite direction, but neither player has settled particularly well in their new surroundings.

Pjanic is being used sparingly by Ronald Koeman, whilst Andrea Pirlo doesn’t appear to have been too enamoured by Arthur’s performances for the Serie A giants.

The swap deal was one of the stranger ones to have been concluded, and it remains to be seen if either player can earn some silverware for their respective new clubs.