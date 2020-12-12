Dimitar Berbatov gives ominous prediction for Saturday’s Manchester Derby

Former Manchester United striker, Dimitar Berbatov, has given his prediction for the up and coming Manchester Derby which is set to take place at 5.30pm (UK time) on Saturday.

Berbatov, now retired, spent four-years with United (2008-2012) during a spell which saw the Bulgarian striker be directly involved in 83 goals in 149 matches, in all competitions.

During his time with United, the former elite forward had a huge say in the Reds lifting eight major trophies, including three Premier League titles.

One fixture the classy European attacker often featured in was the world-famous Manchester Derby between United and arch-rivals City.

During Berbatov’s four-years at Old Trafford, the Bulgarian was involved in 14 Manchester Derbys and on 10 occasions, came away victorious.

Ahead of his former side’s clash against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens on Saturday, the Old Trafford legend has weighed-in on how he thinks the hotly anticipated match could play out.

“Oh my god!” Berbatov told Metro. “Coming from the last match, if United play anything like they did in the first half when they take on City, I don’t see anything good coming for them in this one.

“If they correct themselves and they don’t let two goals in and wake up to start playing, they should be fine.

“Solskjaer has an impressive record recently and he’s had the better of Pep. In this one though, coming off the back of the result midweek, I think it will be difficult.

Prediction: 1-2.”

United do come into Saturday’s game boasting the superior recent head-to-head record after winning three of the side’s last four meetings in all competitions.

However, after suffering a crushing 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig earlier this week which led to the Reds’ exit from the Champions League at the group stage, Solskjaer knows he will need to get his side refocused.

City, on the other hand, are fast approaching peak form having avoided defeat in their last five matches in all competitions.

Saturday’s clash is going to be a tasty one, that is for sure.

Let us know your predictions in the comments.