Diogo Jota out for Liverpool vs Fulham with knee injury as club conduct tests in worrying news

In worrying news for Liverpool, in-form forward Diogo Jota is out of the Reds’ Premier League tie against Fulham with a knee injury, as per the Times’ Paul Joyce and the Mail’s Dominic King.

Jota, a summer recruit from Wolves, suffered the blow in Wednesday night’s Champions League tie against FC Midtjylland, the Portuguese star was replaced by Sadio Mane in the 87th minute.

Dominic King reports that the club are continuing to run tests on the 24-year-old, with Joyce echoing that the Reds are yet to find out how serious the issue is.

This is Liverpool’s fourth high-profile knee injury of the season…

Key defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are both out with long-term blows, whilst another summer signing in Thiago Alcantara is currently sidelined with a knee problem.

Diogo Jota has a knee injury. He is set to miss the Fulham game. Liverpool are waiting for the problem sustained against Midtjylland to settle down before finding out how serious it is. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) December 12, 2020

Anxiety for Liverpool with Diogo Jota. He’s out of tomorrow’s game at Fulham with a knee injury. Not yet known how long he won’t be available as club continue to do tests ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 12, 2020

Jota has found his feet quickly since joining the reigning Premier League champions from Wolves this summer in a deal that is worth an initial £41m and could rise to £45m, as per BBC Sport.

Jota has scored nine goals from 15 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this season, providing the exact breath of fresh air to keep Liverpool’s ferocious attack going.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had no luck at all when it comes to injuries this season, it’s a real shame.