Things haven’t really worked out for Christian Eriksen in quite the way he probably imagined when signing on the dotted line for Inter Milan.

The Dane appeared delighted to have secured a move to the Serie A giants last January, but he’s never really been given the chance since then to prove himself by manager, Antonio Conte.

To that end, it now seems that the neroazzurri are willing to cut their losses and are offering Eriksen as a makeweight in a deal with Arsenal.

Tuttosport, cited by the Daily Star, note that the Italian outfit want Granit Xhaka in exchange for sending Eriksen in the opposition direction.

Although the outlet note that a permanent deal may be out of the question because of a potential €30m outlay, a loan deal could be on the cards.

Notwithstanding that Eriksen himself isn’t keen on a loan according to the report, and may baulk at playing for the team that were his previous club, Tottenham’s biggest rivals.

If he’s unable to secure employment elsewhere, with the European Championship in the near future, a move to the Gunners may be his only viable option for regular football.