In a game of no goals, Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was still accentuating the positives of the Manchester derby against Man City.

The Norwegian got his tactics spot on against Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers, meaning that the visitors to Old Trafford were reduced to long shots or half chances.

Every player did his part for the Red Devils, and Solskjaer acknowledged as much in his post-match press conference where he praised the ‘exceptional attitude’ of his team.