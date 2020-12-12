As reported by Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae, Kai Havertz has detailed the fundamental difference between German and English football.

Havertz, who was considered one of the brightest young talents in the Bundesliga, has hardly set the world alight since moving to Stamford Bridge. He’s in a period of transition, which is perfectly fine, especially for a player of his tender age.

Any player who comes to the Premier League can be afforded time to adapt to the pace of the play, which Havertz appears to be doing at current, and has himself acknowledged.

Have a look at these comments from the midfielder, as reported by Derek Rae, who frequently commentates on Bundesliga football and will have seen the German international in action both on these shores and in Leverkusen.

3/ “As an attacking player in Leverkusen, I resolved many situations visually but here you don’t have time for that that as it seems every run by an opponent is a sprint. That means you actually spend the whole time sprinting. The playing style is more physical, more aggressive.” — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) December 12, 2020

It’s commonly held belief, that the Premier League is the strongest and most physical division on the planet. Havertz appears to be learning that at current – and only time will tell if he will be successful in adapting to it.

Frank Lampard will be hoping that he does, and soon, with Chelsea looking to push for the Premier League title this term. They will need all of their summer signings at the races – Havertz included.