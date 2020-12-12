“He’s unbelievable!” Ben Chilwell names Chelsea’s two best crossers and reveals reason behind his transfer from Leicester City

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell has opened up on which two players at his new-club are the best crossers. The English defender has also revealed that manager Frank Lampard’s desire to ensure Chelsea’s full-backs play an important role in the team’s success was the main reason why he opted to swap Leicester for London.

Chilwell, 23, joined Chelsea in the summer from Leicester City in a deal which cost the Blues a whopping £45.18m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the Englishman’s arrival at Stamford Bridge earlier this year, the 23-year-old has featured in 14 matches in all competitions and has been directly involved in an impressive five goals.

The former Leicester City full-back who was one of many fresh faces to arrive at Stamford Bridge in the summer has played a huge role in his new-side’s impressive form.

Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League table and are one of the favourites to go all the way and lift the illustrious domestic title come the end of the season.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Guardian, Chelsea’s new full-back has lifted the lid on his decision to team-up with Lampard.

“The fact he [Frank Lampard] likes our full-backs to be high and wide suits me,” Chilwell said. “I had to make sure defending was my priority. But the fact as full-backs we go forward was part of why I wanted to come.

“You’ve just got to make sure your deliveries are good and the strikers will do the rest. We work a lot on it in training, wide players getting crosses in.”

When asked who at his new-club impresses him the most when it comes to crossing the ball in, Chilwell said: “There’s a few.

“I’d like to say I’m a good crosser but then you’ve got Hakim Ziyech and Reece James. I don’t want to miss anyone out but they’re the two who jump out.

“Hakim’s left foot is brilliant.”

Chilwell went on to hail 20-year-old James, who regularly plays on the opposite flank, he said: “I knew how good Reece [James] was before I came here but I just wanted to say how much he’s surprised me.

“He’s unbelievable, especially for 20 years old. He’s a brilliant player.

“He’s powerful but quick with it. He’s very difficult to play against because of how physical he likes to be against his opponents.”