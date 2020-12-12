Hope for Manchester United after Jack Grealish transfer admission from Aston Villa boss

According to the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has told Stadium Astro that superstar Jack Grealish will seek an exit if the side don’t start ‘challenging in Europe’ soon.

Grealish signed a new five-year contract with his boyhood club in September, which temporarily silenced the speculation before his brilliant performances earned interest from the big boys once again.

Stretty News exclusively reported earlier this month that Manchester United turned down the chance to sign the attacking midfielder for £80m, due to their apparent focus on recruiting Jadon Sancho…

The Red Devils may have made a massive mistake with the Independent claiming that rivals City are keen on Grealish, with Pep Guardiola even discussing the now £100m-rated ace with Kevin de Bruyne.

The Athletic recently reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain keen on the playmaker. The Manchester outfit may be needing a marquee midfielder soon due to Paul Pogba’s situation.

Here’s what Smith – the life-long Villa fan turned manager – had to say on Grealish:

“I’ve built up a very good relationship over my two years at Aston Villa with Jack and we know each other inside and out.”

“He wanted to progress and wanted progress as a footballer first and foremost at Villa.”

“It’s his team, he grew up as an Aston Villa fan, he’s been here a long time and I’ve always had that feeling that he didn’t want to leave.”

“He wanted to continue the journey of being progressive with the football club.”

“If we don’t keep progressing and become a club that’s challenging in Europe then we probably won’t meet Jack’s ambitions and there will be a time where Jack looks elsewhere then.”

“At the moment, he can see the progression at the football club and he wants to be a part of that.”

More Stories / Latest News Kylian Mbappe tells ‘friends’ he ‘likes’ Manchester United with Red Devils amongst PSG superstar’s transfer options including Liverpool Man City star admits to fighting club’s security guard Man City want to sign Bundesliga superstar next summer

Grealish is enjoying a career-best season so far, at 25 years old he’s no longer simply the exciting prospect – he’s firmly established himself as a bonafide star.

Arsenal and Liverpool found that out the hard way, with the England international unstoppable against them in the two wins that have proved to be Villa’s biggest so far this season.

It’s clear that the Brummie’s game has stepped up to the next level, Grealish has five goals and six assists from nine Premier League appearances so far this season.

Grealish’s spectacular performances finally saw him called up to the England squad in September, with the skilled attacker seemingly becoming a key figure for the Three Lions as well as Villa.

The fact that Grealish recently penned new contract terms will undoubtedly mean that a massive fee will be required to land the ace, with clubs like United missing the chance to sign him for less this summer.