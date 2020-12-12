It’s fair to suggest that Manchester United haven’t had their best season so far in 2020/21.

There’ve been as many lows as highs, and just a little consistency wouldn’t go amiss.

One of the Red Devils’ shining lights has been Marcus Rashford who continues to give of his very best, week in and week out.

However, that’s not enough for one former United striker.

“Marcus Rashford is a world class forward but he isn’t yet a world class striker,” Louis Saha told GentingBet.

“When you look around the world, there aren’t many players playing for big clubs such as Manchester United and perform on a big stage with his country.

“But Rashford can do whatever you want from him, he can defend when you need to and he can actually attack and create his own goals, score free kicks. He’s a top forward.

“A striker is a different animal, a striker is someone who is really eager and you can see in his face that they want to score all the time and will focus on how to maximise the position where he can score.

“They won’t try to find that kind of ‘nice look’, a striker is just deadly.”

In an atypical season such as the current one, Saha could be looking to cut Rashford a little bit of slack, not forgetting that the youngster is still learning his craft and is a long way from his peak as a professional.

As much as he can carve open defences and make chances for himself, much of his play depends on those who he’s playing alongside.

His football intelligence is excellent but quite often we’ve seen this season that he will make the runs into space and not be found by his colleagues.

As long as he keeps doing the same things, and perhaps polishes up his finishing, there’s little doubt he’ll be one of the best United have ever had.