Ian McGarry has claimed on the latest episode of the Transfer Window Podcast via sources close to Manchester United that Paul Pogba’s attitude in training is ‘poor’.

McGarry, who hosts the Transfer Window Podcast alongside Duncan Castles, has come across these findings via contact with a couple of sources to the dressing room.

McGarry adds that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ‘kind of given up’ on the Frenchman now, with the journalist also noting the vibe he’s felt from the United boss towards the midfielder in recent conversations.

Pogba has been thrust back into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons as a result of his agent, Mino Raiola’s admission to Tuttosport last week, stating that the midfielder’s time at United is ‘over’.

Here’s what Castles had to say on Pogba’s apparent application – or lack thereof – in training:

“The very firm impression that I’ve been given is that Solskjaer has kind of given up on Pogba now, he feels like he’s invested a lot of time and energy into trying to motivate him to play and to reignite his Manchester United career, that has clearly failed to have any serious effect on his form.”

“As far he’s concerned, whatever the club do now he isn’t really concerned because he doesn’t believe that the player wants to be be there.”

“I’ve also been told that his attitude in training is poor, he turns up for some sessions motivated – and clearly wanting to perform and do well – then on other days he doesn’t have any consistency to that particular application of his talent etc.”

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) Man United midfielder has huge family-portrait painted Man City’s Ederson reveals which two Premier League stars have the best shots Kylian Mbappe tells ‘friends’ he ‘likes’ Manchester United with Red Devils amongst PSG superstar’s transfer options including Liverpool

Pogba returned to the Manchester outfit in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee after leaving when he failed to breakthrough from the academy, before finding stardom with Juventus.

Ever since Pogba returned there’s been a media circus surrounding him which has effectively encapsulated the club, with this continuing, it may be best for United to end the troubled relationship.

This kind of constant negative attention just isn’t good for the club, Raiola’s tactics are questionable as well his transfer admission has put the midfielder back in the firing line, so he’s essentially to blame.