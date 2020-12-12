Lionel Messi announced dead on Twitter in sick joke by hackers

The Telegraph had their social media channels hacked on Saturday afternoon – with football superstar Lionel Messi being (wrongly) announced dead.

Messi is alive and well with no harm being done to the Barcelona superstar, but hearts will have skipped a beat after this tweet from the verified Telegraph Sport account was sent out on Saturday.

While the issue was quickly rectified by the Telegraph, it did fast become clear that all of their social media channels had been compromised. Across the board, they were screenshotted tweeting utter nonsense.

The Telegraph got hacked bad, the ‘snitch’ tweet absolutely sent me ? pic.twitter.com/YrDp5zI8xv — Matt Turner (@MattTurner4L) December 12, 2020

For a publication as esteemed and respected as the Telegraph, it’s a bit of an embarrassment, but these things happen, and it’s unfortunate that their login details fell into the hands of someone with the cojones to tweet what they did.

But – and most importantly – Lionel Messi is not dead. As and when he does pass, which will hopefully be many, many years into the distant future, ideally never, you’ll here about it first here at CaughtOffside.