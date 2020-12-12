Bad news for Liverpool as severity of Diogo Jota knee injury is discovered

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will miss two months of action with a knee injury, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Jota has been a revelation for the Reds since signing from Wolves in the summer transfer window. Few could have imagined he would have such a great impact at Anfield in such a short space of time.

Liverpool’s frontline, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, was arguably their greatest contributor towards their recent success, but Jota has come in and threatened that equilibrium – in a positive way.

Nine goals in 17 appearances for the Premier League champions to date – Jota has been class. It’s for that reason Klopp will be so distraught to see him ruled out for the foreseeable.

Record believe that the prognosis is not entirely positive after news broke of Jota’s knee injury, with the 24-year-old set to miss at least two months of action for Liverpool.

It could be worse – but it’s a blow nonetheless, especially when you consider that he’ll be missing for the entirety of the festive period and beyond, the most congested run of fixtures there is. Get well soon, Diogo.