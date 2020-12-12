Man City’s Ederson reveals which two Premier League stars have the best shots

Ahead of Saturday’s nail-biting Manchester Derby, goalkeeper Ederson has revealed how Chelsea’s David Luiz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford have two of the best shooting techniques in England’s top-flight.

Ederson, 27, joined Man City three-years ago from Benfica in a transfer which cost Pep Guardiola’s side £36m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since the talented shot-stopper’s arrival in England, Ederson has gone on to become of the most trusted keepers in between the sticks.

After featuring in 159 matches in all competitions, the South American has managed to keep an impressive 77 clean sheets.

Ederson will be hoping to make it 78 clean sheets after this weekend’s round of fixtures as the goalkeeper currently prepares to take on the red half of Manchester on Saturday, in the Premier League.

United come into Saturday’s fierce match-up with the better head-to-head form having won three of the side’s last four encounters, in all competitions.

Speaking to Pilhado ahead of Saturday’s exciting and hotly anticipated Manchester Derby, Ederson has revealed how Chelsea’s Luiz and arch-rival Rashford have two of the most unique and clinical shots in the league.

“There are some guys who shoot really well,” Ederson admitted, as quoted by Sports Witness. “United’s Rashford shoots very well.

“David Luiz’s free-kicks, that upturn, with the Carabao Cup ball still, the ball makes about eight turns, goes up, down, it looks like a turbulent plane, that ball is too bad.”