There doesn’t appear to be too much doubt to the notion that Paul Pogba will soon leave Manchester United.

Whether it’s in the January window or next summer, recent statements from his agent, Mino Raiola, would appear to suggest that he wants out of Old Trafford.

Mino Raiola: “Manchester United board know the risk losing Pogba for free given the player has no intention of extending. If somebody does not understand that, then they do not understand football. In any case, let them blame me if Paul leaves”. ? #MUFC #Pogba @tuttosport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

It’s not the first time that the pair have made waves, but to this point, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had always backed his player.

Perhaps he’ll look back on that decision wistfully, particularly when you consider that Man United turned down the opportunity to swap him last summer for two Juventus players.

More Stories / Latest News Shearer finds the target again after investigators track down advisor who owed him £232k ‘Pulisic is gonna have his career ruined at this rate’ – These Chelsea fans are disgusted with Lampard’s team selection Bad news for Liverpool as severity of Diogo Jota knee injury is discovered

According to Calciomercato and cited by the Daily Star, both Miralem Pjanic and Douglas Costa were offered in exchange for the French World Cup winner, but as neither was apparently on Solskjaer’s shopping list, the deal was never close to completing.

Pogba’s value will have arguably gone down now too, as any potential buyers will know how desperate the player is to leave.