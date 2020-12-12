Mesut Ozil continues to fight for place but faces January MLS move

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is reportedly continuing to fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s team, but could be forced into a January switch to the MLS with David Beckham’s Inter Miami among the potential suitors.

Ozil, 32, joined Arsenal all the way back in 2013 from La Liga giants Real Madrid in a deal which cost the Gunners a huge £42.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining the London club under then manager Arsene Wenger, Ozil has featured in 254 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 121 goals, in all competitions.

Ozil’s largely successful seven-years in London has seen the German World Cup winner have a huge hand in his side lifting six trophies, including four FA Cups.

However, despite the attacking midfielder being arguably his club’s best creator, the German looks all but set to move on having played what appears to be his last game back in March.

Arteta’s decision to axe Ozil from Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League registered squads has seen the talented midfielder forced to accept nothing more than a training role with the Gunners.

According to a recent report from ESPN, Arsenal’s 32-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, could be subject to a January approach from some of the MLS’ biggest clubs, including Beckham’s Inter Miami.

ESPN claim that Ozil is still hopeful he can force his way back into Arteta’s first-team plans as he continues to train hard, but with it almost guaranteed that he’ll never play competitively again for the Gunners, Ozil may need to move on in January.

It remains unclear where Ozil will next ply his trade, however, surely it’s only a matter of time now until the talented midfielder moves on to his next adventure.