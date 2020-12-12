Chelsea can go to the top of the Premier League table, albeit temporarily, with a win on Saturday night over Everton.

The Blues have been steadily building up a head of steam and going about their business with aplomb, and they look well placed to push on from their current position, injuries permitting.

In order to do that, Frank Lampard needs to have his best players consistently at his disposal, and occasionally that will mean that some big names will have to rest when the games come thick and fast.

Once Chelsea’s team news was announced for the Everton game, supporters reacted with a mixture of anger and confusion at the omission of Christian Pulisic.

More Stories / Latest News Bad news for Liverpool as severity of Diogo Jota knee injury is discovered Video: Martin Tyler goes rogue with bizarre commentary as Man City prepare to take free-kick Video: “Walker sent Pogba back to Juventus” – Man United star spun and these fans all say the same thing

The 22-year-old American has seen his career at Stamford Bridge take a step forward and two back, mainly due to a penchant for picking up injuries with alarming regularity.

Without a statement from the club to see if Pulisic had pulled up lame again, supporters clearly assumed that Lampard had left him out, and they didn’t like it one bit.

Na man Pulisic is gonna have his career ruined at this rate. — CFCSushant (@sushant1513) December 12, 2020

No Pulisic? Ah man :(. Let’s get the win though ?? — Bobby (@CFCRole) December 12, 2020

Yeah I’m confused Why Pulisic is not in the starting 11? — Syed Junaid Ali.K (@junaid_v1) December 12, 2020