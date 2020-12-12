There’s no doubting that Sergio Ramos has been the best of servants for Real Madrid.

Ever since the centre-back signed from Sevilla, he’s always given 100 percent and has led the Los Blancos squad by example.

What he brings to the team can be clearly evidenced by just how poor they are without him in situ.

To that end, it’s believed that Real Madrid will offer him one final contract to take him up to his retirement from playing.

However, according to Onda Cero and cited by the Daily Star, Ramos has offers from both the Premier League and Serie A, and is considering making the switch.

It’s worth pointing out that he’s tried such a gambit before when it appeared he was going to sign for Man United, when the reality was he was after leverage to get extra money out of Real Madrid.

This round of negotiations bear all of the same hallmarks but he needs to be careful. Florentino Perez has shown many times before how ruthless he can be, and not even Zinedine Zidane’s intervention is unlikely to stop the president showing Ramos the door if he believes he’s been undermined.